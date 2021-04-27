Realme India officially launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone in the country last week. Dubbed as India's chipset 5G smartphone, it will go on sale for the first time tomorrow. Interested customers can get their hands on the device at 12 pm IST via Flipkart as well as Realme.com. Moreover, it is also India's first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G which is an affordable 5G chipset built on a 7nm architecture. Realme Q3, Realme Q3 Pro & Realme Q3i Launched.

Talking about the phone , it will be available in two variants - 4GB RAM & 8GB RAM. While the model with 4GB RAM + 128GB is priced Rs 14,999, the bigger 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999. As part of the launch offer, the handset can be purchased with an instant discount of 10 percent via HDFC bank credit cards and HDFC bank credit/debit cards EMI transactions.

The experts at @91Mobiles can truly vouch that the #realme8 5G is indeed value for money. A long list of features at this price is bringing a smile to everyone’s face. Sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv and @Flipkart.#5GSpeedToInfinityhttps://t.co/LYJ5olcKOP pic.twitter.com/JVqOlq8esN — realme (@realmeIndia) April 27, 2021

In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It also gets a punch-hole display design housing a 16MP selfie camera. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, which is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photography, there is a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. It runs on Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).