Realme recently launched at least three C-series smartphones in India. The Chinese phone maker is now all set to introduce another phone in the Indian market. Dubbed as Realme 8 5G, the handset has been teased online via Flipkart ahead of its unveiling, which is slated for April 16, 2021. The upcoming Realme smartphone will be a 5G-enabled device and the company already has four 5G phones. Realme 8 5G Smartphone To Be Launched on April 21, 2021: Report.

Realme 8 5G Teaser (Photo Credits: Realme)

Moreover, a dedicated page of the Realme 5G phone is now live on Flipkart which says Coming Soon. The listing mentions that the handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. It also mentions that the Realme 8 5G will be the first phone with a Dimensity 700 5G SoC in India.

If the recent reports are to be considered, the Realme 8 5G was spotted online through a Geekbench listing, which revealed that it would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and the smartphone will run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).