Realme C11 2021 smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce websites in Russia and the Philippines. Though the phone is yet to be listed on the Realme Russia and Philippines websites, it is available for sale on Aliexpress in Russia and Lazada in the Philippines. The handset is priced at PHP 4,990 (approximately Rs 7,600) for the lone 2GB + 32GB model. Realme C11 2021 is said to be a tweaked version of the Realme C11 phone that was launched last year. Realme C11 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 7,499.

In terms of specifications, Realme C11 2021 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.

The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging facility. Connectivity options include USB OTG, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Micro USB port and more.

