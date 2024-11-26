New Delhi, November 26: Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with the first device in India to feature the latest Snapdragon chipset, setting new standards for mobile performance. The GT 7 Pro features an OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support.

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a frame made from aviation-grade aluminium, which gives it a premium feel and durability. The smartphone is offered in two colour options, which include Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey with a sleek and modern look. HONOR 300 Series Launch Confirmed on December 3, Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch curved display with a 1.5K resolution. The display of the smartphone supports a peak brightness of 6,500 nits and delivers a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The GT 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is the first smartphone in India to feature the chipset. The Realme GT 7 Pro is equipped with a dual vapour cooling system to offer advanced thermal management capabilities. The VC system enhances heat dissipation, delivering up to 30 per cent better heat transfer efficiency for improved performance during tasks such as gaming or multitasking. Realme GT 7 Pro will run on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android.

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner. The smartphone is equipped with an AI-powered triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope camera, and a Sony IMX355 sensor. A unique feature of the Realme GT 7 Pro is its Underwater Mode, which will allow users to capture underwater images. The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings. Additionally, the volume buttons can be used in Underwater Mode to zoom or switch between the front and rear cameras. The Realme GT 7 Pro is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, which comes with 120W fast charging support. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Likely To Launch in India This Month; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price and Availability

Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at INR 56,999 for 12GB+256GB variant. The top variant with 16GB+512GB comes at a price of INR 62,999. The sale of Realme GT 7 Pro will start from November 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM onwards. The smartphone will be availbale at Amazon, Realme official website and retail stores.

