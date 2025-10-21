Beijing, October 21: The iQOO 15 flagship smartphone has been launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It comes with a massive battery, upgraded camera, display, and significantly improved performance. The latest iQOO 15 model continues the same design as the iQOO 13 but adds many enhancements and improvements. The smartphone has already been teased to launch in India soon with similar specifications.

Starting with the design, the iQOO 15 is offered in four colour options – Legendary Edition, Track Edition, Lingyun, and Wilderness. All of them look premium and feature slimmer designs depending on the variant. It continues the squircle blacked-out camera design on the rear; however, it now offers RGB lights on the sides. Samsung Galaxy S26 Smartphones To Come With Latest Exynos 2600 Processor As Company Completes Its In-House Development: Report.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with the Q3 gaming chip, Adreno 840 GPU, and OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The flagship iQOO smartphone comes with a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3168x1440 pixel resolution, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The new iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W ultra-fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The predecessor, iQOO 13, offered 120W wired charging

The smartphone has a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary OIS camera with Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the iQOO 15 flagship gets a 32MP camera for selfies and video conferencing. The device also features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a 14,000mm² VC cooling chamber for heat dissipation. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset to Debut on October 21 During ‘Worlds Wide Open’ Galaxy Event; Check Expected Specifications, Features, India Timing and Where to Watch

iQOO 15 Price in China, Expected India Launch and Price

The iQOO 15 price in China starts at CNY 4,199 (around INR 51,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 4,699 (around INR 58,000) and CNY 4,499 (around INR 55,500), respectively. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are available in China at CNY 4,999 (around INR 61,700) and CNY 5,499 (around INR 67,900), respectively. In India, the iQOO 15 is expected to launch in the upcoming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vivo China Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).