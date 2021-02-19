Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Narzo 30 Pro 5G & Narzo 30A smartphones in the Indian market. The company officially teased the upcoming phones on Flipkart and realme.com revealing their key specifications and the launch date. As per the teaser, Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A and Realme Buds Air 2 will be launched on February 24, 2021 at 12:30 pm IST. In addition to Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A, Realme will also launch its Buds Air 2 earbuds in the country. Realme Narzo 30 Series Teased on Flipkart, Narzo 30 Pro Retail Box Revealed by CEO Madhav Sheth.

Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds are confirmed to come with democratised ANC technology, an upgraded design and features. Moreover, it will come with 88ms super-low latency, 25hrs of total playback and Active Noise Cancellation feature.

Introducing the Most Affordable 5G Phone with the best performing chip in the segment, @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 800U 5G Processor. Get ready to experience a powerful performance on the upcoming #realmeNarzo30Pro5G. Launch at 12:30 PM, 24th Feb.https://t.co/EJysqZm9av pic.twitter.com/vQFrnN8Pcd — realme (@realmemobiles) February 19, 2021

Realme Buds Air 2 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other hand, Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. As per the Flipkart listing, the processor delivers 11 percent higher CPU performance, 28 percent higher GPU efficiency and 1.4x faster app launch time than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 series.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset will come with a punch-hole display for a selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a triple rear camera setup. The back panel can be seen with a glossy gradient finish. On the other side, Realme Narzo 30A will also sport a triple rear camera module, a rear fingerprint sensor and a textured back panel finish. Pricing and other details of Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Buds Air 2 and Narzo 30A will be revealed during its launch event.

