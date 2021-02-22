Realme Narzo 30 Series is confirmed to be launched in India on February 24, 2021. Narzo 30 Series will consist of Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A. Ahead of its launch, Narzo 30A has been spotted on the Geekbench website revealing its key specifications. The launch event of Narzo 30 series will commence at 12:30 pm IST via Realme's official YouTube and other social media accounts. The phone has been listed with a model number RMX3171 and it was spotted with the same model number on NBTC certification and BIS certification. Realme Narzo 30 Series Teased on Flipkart, Narzo 30 Pro Retail Box Revealed by CEO Madhav Sheth.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The Geekbench suggests that the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and will run on the Android 10 operating system. Narzo 30A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. The phone might feature a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper.

Realme Narzo 30 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The handset is tipped to come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and is likely to be offered in Black and Light Blue shades. Pricing of the device will be announced during its launch event. Realme Narzo 30 will be introduced as a budget smartphone whereas the Narzo 30 Pro is expected to be a premium offering. As far as Narzo 30 Pro is concerned, it will be powered by MediaTek Helio 800U chipset and will feature a triple rear camera module and a punch-hole display.

