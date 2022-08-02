Realme Watch 3 will go on the first sale today in India. The smartwatch was launched in the country along with Realme Buds Air 3 Neo and Buds Wireless 2S earphones. The device will be available for purchase at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart and the Realme India website. Customers purchasing the smartwatch will get a cashback of 5 percent using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. It will be offered in black and grey colours. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Earphones Launched in India.

Realme Watch 3 is priced at Rs 3,499 but will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The device comes with a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD display with a resolution of 240x286 pixels.

Realme Watch 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Record all your regular activities conveniently with #realmeWatch3’s All-day Comprehensive Health Monitoring. A #ClearerYouBiggerView that always keeps you in check! First Sale starts today at 12 PM on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @Flipkart. Buy now: https://t.co/tTnfSLBx8Z pic.twitter.com/O3ostWA6Wx — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) August 2, 2022

It comes with SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, stress, step, and sleep tracking. The fitness watch is IP68-rated waterproof and can be connected via Bluetooth v5.3.

It comes with a 340mAh battery, which is claimed to provide a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. The smartwatch comes pre-loaded with more than 110 watch faces and can track over 110 sports activities, including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, football, cricket, basketball, badminton and more. For calls, the Realme Watch 3 is equipped with a speaker and a microphone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).