Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Smartphone Wins The Red Dot Design Award

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Monday announced that its X2 Pro Master Edition smartphone has won the ‘Red Dot Design Award. Founded by German Design Council, the award is an internationally acknowledged global industrial design award with over 60 years history. Moreover, it is also one of the largest-scale, most influential competition and known as the symbol of high-quality design, the company said in a statement. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 6 Pro & Other Realme Smartphones Become Expensive in India After New GST Rate; Check New Prices Here.

X2 Pro Master Edition features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage.

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The device comes in a single 12GB/256GB configuration, priced at Rs 36,999.