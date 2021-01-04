Xiaomi's Redmi India launched the Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the country last month with a starting price of Rs 10,999. The phone was immediately made available for online sale next week via Amazon.in and Mi.com. After the first sale, the handset will again go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST via its official website and Amazon India. Xiaomi Mi 10i Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features and Specifications.

The Redmi 9 Power phone is offered in two versions - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The former costs Rs 10,999 while the latter will retail at Rs 11,999. It comes in four colour options - Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue.

Redmi 9 Power Smartphone Online Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Talking about specifications, the Redmi 9 Power sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS waterdrop notch display carrying a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The phone draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset that comes clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU. The processor is mated with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Hey Mi Fans, here is your chance to say yes to #Power. #Redmi9Power goes on sale tomorrow at 12 noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN. You can also buy it from your nearest Mi Home. pic.twitter.com/ZavWXxQWO1 — Redmi India - #Redmi9Power is Here! (@RedmiIndia) January 4, 2021

For photography, the budget phone from Redmi gets a quad rear camera module. It consists of a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger. It runs on Android-based OS running on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

