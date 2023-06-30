New Delhi, June 30: The Redmi Note 12R vanilla model has been launched soon after the launch of the Redmi Note 12R Pro in the Chinese market. The smartphone boasts of the latest Snapdragon 4 chipset Gen2 chipset as against the 12R Pro version’s Snapdragon 4 Gen1 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12R looks similar to the Pro model, with a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout display, dual camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Read on for more details. Artificial Intelligence Misuse: Vatican Issues Own Guidelines To Navigate Ethics of AI Technology in ChatGPT Era.

Redmi Note 12R - Colour & Price Details

The Redmi Note 12R ships with a 50MP camera, Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 skin on top, a 5000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support. The Redmi handset will be offered in Sky Fantasy, Time Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The Redmi Note 12R has been priced starting from RMB 999 (approx. Rs 11,300) for the 4GB/128GB model to up to RMB 1,799 (around Rs 20,400) for the 8GB/256GB. Meta Mixed Reality (MR) Programme Launched: Tech Giant Announces USD 250,000 Fund for Indian Startups and Developers.

Redmi Note 12R Specifications

The Redmi Note 12R packs in a 6.79-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 4 Gen2 teamed with the Adreno GPU graphics card and backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The handset runs on Android 13 OS topped with MIUI 14 custom skin and offers a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary lens, and a 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the launch timeline for the Redmi Note 12R’s global, including India launch. It is thought that this phone might arrive with POCO brand name.

