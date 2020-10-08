Samsung India officially launched the Galaxy F41 smartphone in the country. The device marks the debut of Galaxy F series in the country. The handset will be available for sale on October 16, 2020 via Flipkart & Samsung.com. The handset will be offered with a discount of Rs 1,500 off & up to 10 percent bank cashback during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 bringing the price down to Rs 15,999 from 16,999. Samsung Galaxy F41 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung’s Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED Infinity-U display.

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 5MP portrait lens. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls. The handset will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The Galaxy F41 comes powered by Exynos 9611 chipset. The smartphone comes in three exciting shades - Fusion Black, Fusion Blue & Fusion Green. The phone is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung Galaxy with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 16,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB costs Rs 17,999. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & GPS.

