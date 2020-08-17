Samsung's affordable smartphone - Galaxy M01 will be made available via Amazon India at a discounted price. The e-retailer has uploaded a teaser poster of the smartphone with the discounted sale price. The company will be offering the handset at a revised price of Rs 8,399. As a reminder, the phone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 8,999. This discounted offer on the smartphone seems to be limited with Amazon only as it is listed at Rs 8,999 on Samsung's online store. It Is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy M01 smartphone comes in a single variant only - 3GB + 32GB. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

Samsung Galaxy M01s (Photo Credits; Amazon India)

To recall, Samsung India launched the Galaxy M01 smartphone in India earlier this year in June. This budget phone comes in three colour options, including black, blue, and red. The phone is shipped with One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M01 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy M01 features a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT display with an Infinity-V Display panel offering a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, which comes clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The onboard storage is expandable by up to 512GB via microSD card. The handset is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The company is not offering any fast charging technology here.

Samsung Galaxy M01 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photos, there is a dual rear camera module consisting of a 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. For connectivity, the phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM Radio, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

