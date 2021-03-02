Samsung, the South Korean technology giant will be adding a new smartphone to its M-series lineup soon. The new Galaxy M12 phone will be launched in the country on March 11 at 12 pm IST. Ahead of its launch, a dedicated page has been listed on Amazon India that has revealed key specifications and other details. As per the listing, the handset will get a massive 6,000 mAh battery, an Exynos chipset and a quad-rear camera. It will also come with a notched display housing a selfie camera. The phone will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. Samsung Galaxy A32 To Be Launched in India on March 5, 2021: Report.

The company will officially announce pricing, sale date and other details next week. According to a recent report, a tipster claimed that the phone will be priced below Rs 12,000. However, we will have to wait for official prices.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Hey Monster fans! We got big news for you. The Monster is back. And now it is reloaded with a power efficient 8nm Processor and a True 48MP Camera. The challenge has been reloaded too. Watch 12 celebs in a never before face-off against the #GalaxyM12. pic.twitter.com/AqzvYKAzGB — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 1, 2021

For starters, the Galaxy M12 made its debut last month in Vietnam. It is offered in three colours - Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green. The Vietnam-spec Galaxy M12 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

It comes powered by an Exynos 850 SoC which is mated up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. For photos and videos, there is a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

