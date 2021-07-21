Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched its Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in the Indian market. The handset will be made available for sale from July 26, 2021 at 12 am via Amazon India during the Prime Day Sale 2021. The device will also be offered through the Samsung India website and various offline retailers in the country. Customers purchasing the phone will get a Rs 1,000 cashback on select bank cards. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The device comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Get a load of this Monster guys! The #GalaxyM21 2021 Edition comes loaded with a host of brilliant features like an FHD+ sAMOLED Display, a 6000mAh Battery, and True 48MP Camera. pic.twitter.com/QvnAR0bBBY — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie shooter.

The handset comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G VoLTE. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,499.

