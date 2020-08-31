The South Korean tech major, Samsung officially launched the Galaxy M51 smartphone in Germany. The newly launched handset is currently up for pre-order on Samsung's official website. The main highlights of the handset are quad rear cameras, a hole-punch display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone maker has already teased the phone in India via Amazon, which is expected to be launched soon. If the market reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone will be launched in India in the second week of September. It is likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Series Launched in India at Rs 55,999.

Talking about the specifications, the smartphone packs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. The hole-punch cutout on the phone is located in the top centre housing a selfie camera. The Galaxy A51 comes powered by an octa-core processor, however, the company hasn't revealed the name of the chipset yet. A few reports claim that it could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. The processor comes clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which can be expanded using microSD card. It runs on OneUI, based on Android 10.

Coming to the camera department, there is a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There's also a 12MP ultra-wide lens offering a 123-degree field of view. The other two sensors are a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, the phone is shipped with a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The handset is fuelled by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Galaxy M51 is priced at EUR 360 which is approximately Rs 31,500. Interested buyers can preorder the handset via the brand's official website in Germany. The smartphone will be seen in two colour options - black and white. However, the company could offer the handset in a single configuration - 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

