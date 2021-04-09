Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to launch a new Galaxy phone. This device is likely to be launched as the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 in the South Korean market for its SK Telcom network. The handset is expected to be launched as the Galaxy A82 5G in several other markets. The Galaxy Quantum 2 will be introduced as the successor to the Galaxy A Quantum device that was launched last year. Ahead of its launch, specifications and launch date of the phone has been leaked online by a tipster 'Tron'. Samsung 8K QLED Y21 With Wi-Fi 6E & MediaTek MT7921AU Processor Unveiled.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

Tron revealed on his Twitter account that the smartphone will be available for pre-order on April 13, 2021 and the launch will take place on April 23, 2021. However, the tipster didn't mention in which markets the phone will debut. The company is also expected to giveaway a pre-order gift of Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Aka Samsung Galaxy A82 5G (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

As per the tipster, the Galaxy Quantum 2 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ edge display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, the device is likely to sport a 64MP triple rear camera module with optical image stabilisation. The phone might come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with a 15W charger in the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).