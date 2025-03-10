New Delhi, March 10: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch may take place soon. The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will feature advanced specifications and features. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price is expected to fall between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colour options, which may include Black, Blue, and Silver.

At the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025, the smartphone maker teased its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. As per reports, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated on April 16, with sales expected to start in May 2025. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price may fall between USD 1,099 (approximately INR 94,800) and USD 1,199 (around INR 1,03,426). Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price, Specifications and Features: All You Need To Know About Xiaomi 15 Series Launching Tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design, Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to feature flat edges and a redesigned rear camera module. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to come with thin bezels similar to those found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may feature 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is expected to measure 5.84mm in thickness. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch in India Confirmed on March 19 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

The smartphone is anticipated to come with a 6.65-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and may offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Additionally, the display may deliver a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP main camera and a 12MP front camera. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, which is expected to support 25W wired charging. Additionally, the smartphone is anticipated to run on One UI 7, based on Android 15.

