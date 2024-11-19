OpenAI has launched a new Streaming option for its developers for the OpenAI o1-preview and o1-mini models. The Sam Altman-run company also opened access to these models for developers on all paid tiers. Using this OpenAI API, developers can stream responses back to a client and allow partial results for certain purposes. The AI company said, "To achieve this, we follow the Server-sent events standard. Our official Node and Python libraries include helpers to make parsing these events simpler." X NFL Portal: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Portal Dedicated to National Football League Portal To Provide All Details at Once Place.

OpenAI Launches Streaming for OpenAI o1-Preview and o1-Mini

Streaming is now available for OpenAI o1-preview and o1-mini. 🌊 https://t.co/w7LxLiTNBe And we’ve opened up access to these models for developers on all paid usage tiers. — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)