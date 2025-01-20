Mumbai, January 20: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to begin on January 22, 2025. The highly anticipated Samsung event will introduce a new smartphone lineup and likely other gadgets with next-gen upgrades, AI features, and various other improvements. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will include the following devices: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 standard model.

The South Korean tech giant introduced its flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 series last year, introducing the Galaxy AI mobile system and a few other announcements like the Galaxy Ring. This year, the company may announce several advancements in artificial intelligence and the Galaxy Ring, offering something new compared to the previous generation. Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy M06 To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Budget Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event on January 22; Check Expected Specs and Features

Samsung will incorporate the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor, which enhances its performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Besides this, the Galaxy S25 series will offer an AMOLED display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, the same as last year. The standard model is expected to have a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus variant will likely have a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, and the top variant, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, may come with a 6.9-inch screen.

In terms of RAM, the company may skip the 8GB RAM and offer 12GB as standard. Batteries on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely range from 4,900 to 5,000mAh for different models. The devices will be powered by the latest One UI 7.0 based on the latest Android 15 OS. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely include a 200MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 50MP 5x telephoto lens. On the front, it is expected to offer a 12MP selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may include a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto camera setup on the rear and a 12MP front-facing camera. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Camera Details, Price in India Leaks Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event on January 22; Check Expected Specifications of Galaxy S25 Series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in India (Expected)

Samsung's new Galaxy S25 series may start from INR 84,999 to INR 1,64,999 for the top model. The standard model may be priced at INR 84,999 and INR 94,999 for INR 12+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants, respectively. The S25 plus variant may be launched at INR 1,04,999 and INR 1,14,999 for 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB, respectively. The top variant, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, may be launched at INR 1,34,999, INR 1,44,999 and INR 1,64,999 for 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options, respectively.

