New Delhi, January 19: Samsung is planning to launch its latest smartphones from the Galaxy S25 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, which will take place on January 22, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will feature three smartphone models, the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25+, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Reports suggest that the new features of the upcoming smartphones will focus on the AI-powered Sketch to Image tool, which was launched last year. It is expected to see major enhancements in the Galaxy S25 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is anticipated to be included to the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. There are mixed reports about the launch of Galaxy S25 Slim. Some reports indicate that it might be launched on the same day as the other models, while others believe it could be introduced later in May. Before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, various leaks emerged regarding the price and specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Launched in India With 120x Digital Zoom; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may be paied with 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and may also use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, along with a 4,900mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphones from the Galaxy S25 series will likely run on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25+ smartphones may feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. These smartphones will likely include a 12MP front-facing camera. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP primary rear camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It may feature a 12MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy M06 To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Budget Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price (Expected)

As per a tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be priced at approximately INR 84,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB variant may be priced at around INR 94,999. The Galaxy S25+ is likely to start at INR 1,04,999 for the 12GB + 256GB, and the 12GB + 512GB variant may be priced at about INR 1,14,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to be priced at INR 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB, the 16GB + 512GB variant is expected to be priced at INR 1,44,999, and the 16GB + 1TB variant is likely to come at a price of INR 1,64,999.

