As the year 2024 is coming to a close, we were treated to one last celestial event—a rare black moon, also known as the invisible moon. This unique phenomenon occurred on December 30 in the Americas and on December 31 in Asia, Europe, and Africa, making it a perfect ending to the year. But what exactly is a black moon? The term refers to the second new moon within a single month, making it the opposite of a ‘blue moon,’ which is used to describe two full moons occurring in one single month. While ‘black moon’ or ‘invisible moon’ are not official astronomical terms, they are often used to describe this rare occurrence. Some even mistook the event for a solar eclipse. However, a black moon and a solar eclipse are entirely different phenomena. Here’s everything you need to know about the rare black moon that graced the skies in December. Black Moon or Solar Eclipse on 30 December 2024? All You Need To Know About the Rare New Moon That's Not 'Surya Grahan'.

December Black Moon Date and Time

The rare black moon occurred on December 30 at 05:27 PM ET, which is 03:57 AM IST on December 31.

What Is a Black Moon?

The black moon is a new moon. The term black moon refers to the second new moon occurring in a single month.

Is It Visible to the Naked Eye?

No, it is not visible to the naked eye. Like every new moon, the side of the moon that is lit up faces the sun, while the side facing the Earth remains in darkness. The moon will slowly become more visible as it approaches the first-quarter stage on January 6, 2025.

When Will the Next Black Moon Occur?

The next seasonal black moon will occur on August 23, 2025. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

New moons are not visible to the naked eye; however, the absence of moonlight during this time provides the perfect opportunity for astronomers to observe other wonders of the sky, such as planets, stars, nebulae, constellations, galaxies, and more.

