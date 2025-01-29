Thai Amavasai 2025 is celebrated on January 29. This annual commemoration is celebrated on the new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai and is dedicated to remembering our forefathers. The annual observance is considered to be especially important for Tamil Hindus across the world. The celebration of Thai Amavasai 2025 is sure to be marked by sharing Happy Thai Amavasai 2025 wishes and messages, Thai Amavasai greetings, Thai Amavasai 2025 images and wallpapers with family and friends. Hence, we bring you Thai Amavasai 2025 greetings, HD images and wallpapers for free download online.

The entire month of Thai is considered to be extremely auspicious and is filled with special events and observances. It is the first month in Uttarayan and is said to believe better, warmer days ahead. The occasion of Thai Amavasai is believed to be the most important amavasya tithi, when our forefathers are remembered. While all amavasais are focused on making special offerings, praying and seeking for the continued peace for our ancestors, Thai Amavasai is believed to be the most prominent one for South Indians.

On the occasion of Thai Amavasai, people often wake up early in the morning, take bath, prepare special delicacies as offerings and observe a stringent Thai Amavasai Vratham to seek peace and moksha for our ancestors. As we celebrate Thai Amavasai 2025, share these Thai Amavasai 2025 wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages.

Thai Amavasai Images

Thai Amavasai (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thai Amavasai Wallpapers

Thai Amavasai (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thai Amavasai Photos

Thai Amavasai Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thai Amavasai Images

Thai Amavasai (File Image)

Thai Amavasai Wallpapers

Thai Amavasai Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Many people also make it a point to visit temples to seek the blessings of the almighty on this day and offer the food made to crows - as a way to connect with their ancestors. We hope that these greetings help you to bring in this auspicious day with the fervour and enthusiasm it deserves. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Thai Amavasai 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).