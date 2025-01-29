Mauni Amavasya 2025 falls on January 29. This annual celebration is known as the most important day in the Hindu calendar, for people to take a holy bath in the Ganges. The celebration of Mauni Amavasya is focused on remembering the ancestors who have passed on. People often believe that taking a holy bath and observing a special fast to seek moksha for their ancestors can add to the observance of Mauni Amavasya. As we celebrate Mauni Amavasya 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 Date and Meaning

Mauni Amavasya 2025 is on January 29. The Amavasya Tithi for Mauni Amavasya begins at 07:35 PM on January 28 and will go on till 06:05 PM on January 29. The celebration of Mauni Amavasya will be marked on January 29, as that is the day that the sunrise on Amavasya tithi takes place. The celebration is also known as Maghi Amavasya. Mauni Amavasya is ta significant Hindu observance. The word 'Mauni' in Mauni Amavasya means 'silence.' Devotees often take vows of silence and observe 'Mauna Vrata' on this day. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Mauni Amavasya Puja Rituals and Significance

The most sacred river in Hinduism is the Holy Ganges. It is believed that the holy water of the Ganges turns into nectar on Mauni Amavasya. Many people pledge to take a holy dip in the Ganges not only on Mauni Amavasya day but also during the whole Magha Mahina. It is also the time when the Kumbh Mela is usually celebrated. During Kumbh Mela, Mauni Amavasya is the most important bathing day at Prayag in Allahabad and is known as the day of Amrit Yoga and the day of Kumbh Parva.

The celebration of Mauni Amavasya is also marked by observing a day of silence. The commemoration of Mauni Amavasya is an important observance, as it reminds people of the importance of silence in Hinduism and how it can help people find peace and solace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).