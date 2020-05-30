Mulethi or Glycyrrhizin Could Help in Inhibiting Replication of the Coronavirus Says a Science Study

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

A research paper published in the science magazine Lancet suggests that glycyrrhizin or Mulethi (as commonly known in India) could help in inhibiting the replication of the SARS-associated coronavirus infection.

The researchers assessed the antiviral activities of ribavirin, 6-azauridine, pyrazofurin, mycophenolic acid, and glycyrrhizin against two clinical isolates of coronavirus (FFM-1 and FFM-2) from patients with SARS admitted to the clinical center of Frankfurt University, Germany.

Determining the potency on the basis of selectivity index the glycyrrhizin proved to be most effective which had a selectivity index of 67 while 6-azauridine and pyrazofurin, inhibited replication of SARS-CV at non-toxic doses with selectivity indices of 5 and 12, respectively. Ribavirin and mycophenolic acid did not affect replication of the SARS-associated coronaviruses (SARS-CV).

In addition to inhibition of virus replication, glycyrrhizin inhibits adsorption and penetration of the virus—early steps of the replicative cycle. Glycyrrhizin was less effective when added during the adsorption period than when added after virus adsorption. Glycyrrhizin was most effective when given both during and after the adsorption period.

It also assessed the effect of glycyrrhizin on replication of SARS-CV in Vero cells. They detected replication of SARS-CV with serum samples from patients with SARS. Expression of viral antigens was much lower in cultures treated with 1000 mg/L of glycyrrhizin than in any other culture; high concentrations of glycyrrhizin (4000 mg/L) completely blocked replication of the virus.

The preliminary results show that glycyrrhizin induces nitrous oxide synthase in Vero cells and that virus replication is inhibited when the nitrous oxide donor (BETA NONOate) is added to the culture medium.

Glycyrrhizin has previously been used to treat patients with HIV-1 and chronic hepatitis C virus.

Infrequent side-effects such as raised blood pressure and hypokalaemia were reported in some patients after several months of glycyrrhizin treatment. Treatment of SARS should only be needed for a short time. Since the side-effects of this compound are known and can be controlled for, proper monitoring could lead to effective use of glycyrrhizin as a treatment for SARS.

What is Liquorice

Liquorice or licorice is the common name of Glycyrrhiza glabra, a flowering plant of the bean family Fabaceae, from the root of which a sweet, aromatic flavouring can be extracted. The liquorice plant is a herbaceous perennial legume native to the Western Asia and southern Europe.

It has high Herbal Anti-Oxidant and considered very helpful for the digestive system. The U.S.Food and Drug administration has rated liquorice "Generally recognized as safe" So, one can use as much soothing liquorice tea as desired

Various researches in India: Back in India there are many types of research going on to determine the effectiveness of Ayurveda in controlling the COVID 19. Meanwhile, a task force has also been constituted for researching on the drugs to protect against the Covid 19.

"Research on 6 different types of Ayurveda products is going on and this is happening under the supervision of the Ministry of AYUSH on a very large scale. There are two types of research on Ashwagandha. First- whether or not the person consuming it will have corona virus. Secondly, if someone has got a virus infection then how much the patient is benefited with ashwagandha. Similarly, research is going on Giloy Pipri, which is being given to infected patients. Research on liquorice is also going on. Along with this AYUSH-64 medicine, which was created in 1988 for malaria could be also very helpful. In the past too, AYUSH-64 has proved to be a successful medicine in many diseases," said Dr Manoj Nesari, Consultant, Ministry of AYUSH.

"A task force has been set up in the Ministry of AYUSH, which is conducting research on medicines to prevent the virus. Among them are Guruchi, Mulethi, Ashwagandha and Ayush 64 along with Peepali. All these increase internal force in the body or increase immunity. It has also been found in the research of these drugs that they are very helpful in curing common cold, cough. Since the spread of corona infection, everyone has been advised to increase immunity, so further research is being done on these drugs and how they can be used to prevent virus infection," said Vaidya Rajesh kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH Ministry.

He further adds that many researches have been done on these drugs and they have also been chemically tested. After which it is advised to take it for different diseases. At this time, it is being advised to take them for immunity. But it would be better to take it only after the advice of an Ayush doctor.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)