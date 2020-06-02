Solar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time and Place: Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, Check Names of Countries Where Surya Grahan Will Be Visible

Solar Eclipse (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 2: An annular solar eclipse will grace the skies on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The solar eclipse 2020 will be visible from some parts of India as the Moon will cover the Sun's centre, causing the sun to look like a ring of fire. Surya Grahan will be visible from various cities in India and countries too. As we are waiting for the celestial occurrence, check out Solar Eclipse 2020 date, time and other details. Celestial Events 2020 Calendar: List of Lunar and Solar Eclipses in This Year’s Astronomical Calendar.

There are three types of solar eclipses namely total solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse and annular solar eclipse. June 21 occurrence is an annular eclipse.

Last year, the annular solar eclipse had occurred on July 2, 2019. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Time: Know Everything About Penumbral Strawberry Moon Lunar Eclipse and How to Watch This Chandra Grahan.

Solar Eclipse 2020 in India Date, Time and Place

According to Time and Date, the Surya Grahan will begin at 9.15 am IST on June 21 and will end at 15.04 pm. The maximum eclipse will be witnessed at 12:10 pm.

The eclipse will be visible only in the northern states of India. It will also be visible from parts of Africa, including Congo, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic. China and south of Pakistan will also be able to see the eclipse. Those living in these regions can watch it live. However, people can also witness it online as there would live streamings of this event too

June will also witness a lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse will occur on intervening night of June 5 and June 6. It will be visible from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, Pacific, South/East South America, Atlantic, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.