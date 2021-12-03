The last solar eclipse of 2021 is all set to take place on December 4, Saturday. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, thereby totally or partly restricting the light of the Sun for viewers on Earth. This will be a Total Solar Eclipse which means that the Moon's interference in-between will block all the sunlight which will eventually turn day into darkness. Previously, the Annular Solar Eclipse occurred on June 10 this year which was partial and smaller than compared to the upcoming celestial event.

Though the eclipse will move from east to west across Antarctica, some countries like Africa, Australia, South America and the Atlantic will also get to witness the polar eclipse. In India, the Total Solar Eclipse won't be seen this time. Also, this will be the last time a total solar eclipse will be seen as viewers will have to wait for almost 18 months until the next celestial event occurs. So, if you're looking forward to grabbing a chance to witness the solar eclipse this year, here is everything to know about the live streaming details and when, where and how to watch the Solar Eclipse 2021. Asteroid 4660 Nereus: Unique Piece of Rock Expected To Come Within 2.5 Million Miles of Earth Next Week.

When will the Solar Eclipse 2021 occur?

The Total Solar Eclipse 2021 will be witnessed on December 4, Saturday. The total duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours and 8 minutes and it will pass throughout regions of Antarctica that will witness a total solar eclipse. The solar eclipse thus will begin as a partial solar eclipse at 5:29 a.m. UTC while the total eclipse will begin at 7:00 a.m. UTC.

Where will the Solar Eclipse 2021 occur?

As stated earlier, only Antarctica will observe the eclipse in totality. Other southern regions like South America, Australia, South Africa and countries in the Southern Atlantic can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse. NASA To Launch DART Spacecraft To Deliberately Crash Into an Asteroid Today.

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?

While the Total Solar Eclipse that will take place on December 4, Saturday will not be seen in India, interested viewers can watch live streaming of the celestial event in a harmless way. If the weather in the Antarctic region permits, NASA plans to broadcast the solar eclipse online. One can witness the rare event on NASA's YouTube channel and nasa.gov/live. The live stream in India will begin at 12 p.m. IST and the totality phase of the solar eclipse will begin at 1:14 p.m. IST.

