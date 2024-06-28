Mumbai, June 28: After witnessing multiple smartphone launches in June 2024, the Indian smartphone market is ready to see more devices with new designs, specifications and features next month. This month, we saw smartphone launches in the budget, mid-range, higher-mid-range, and premium segments. June 2024 started with the launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone, then accompanied by the Xiaomi 14 Civi, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Moto Razr 50 Ultra, OPPO F27+ Pro and ended with OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

In June, we also saw smartphones like the Nokia 3210 with YouTube support launch in India. The other launches included Honor Magic V Flip (China), OPPO Reno 12 Series (China), Moto S50 Neo (China), OnePlus Ace 3 Pro (China), Vivo Y58 5G (India), Vivo T3 Lite (India), Realme GT 6 (India), Infinix Note 40 5G (India) and OPPO A3 Pro (India). Realme India launched its new Realme P1 Pro 12GB variant silently this month. Similar to this, Redmi India launched its two of its new variants in India for existing models- Redmi Note 13 Chromatic Purple coloured variant and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Scarlet Red coloured variant. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Flagship Smartphone Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check Prices, Specifications and Features.

List of Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in July 2024

In July 2024, there are some confirmed launches and there are some expected launches. The confirmed launches include Nothing CMF Phone 1 on July 8, Redmi 13 5G on July 9 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10 during the Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event. Besides, the expected smartphone launches include Lava Blaze X, iQOO Z9 Lite and others. Nothing CMF Phone 1 To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor, Launch Set on July 8; Check More Details.

Nothing CMF Phone 1: The Nothing smartphone company, after the success of its Phone 2a, confirmed that it will launch a new CMF Phone 1 in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone is expected to come with a sleek design, likely without the Glyph Lights and transparent back. The Nothing CMF Phone 1 price in India is expected to be around Rs 20,000.

Redmi 13 5G: Redmi India will launch its new smartphone, Redmi 13 5G, likely with a 108MP primary camera, 2MP macro, 13MP front camera, and 33W fast-charging support. The price in India will be revealed on July 9, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Fold 6: Samsung's two most awaited flagship foldable smartphones, Galaxy Flip 6 and Galaxy Fold 6 will make their grand debut on July 10 during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event. The Galaxy AI is anticipated to be the prime focus of the event, along with other major developments in the design and durability of these devices. Samsung is expected to announce seven new devices during the event.

Lava Blaze X (Date Not Confirmed): Lava Mobiles announced the launch of its new Blaze X smartphone yesterday by sharing a teaser image. The image does not include many details, and the launch date has yet to be announced.

iQOO Z9 Lite (Expected): The iQOO Z9 Lite is expected to launch next month in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The price for the Indian market is expected to be around Rs 12,000.

Vivo X200 (Expected): In October 2024, Vivo is expected to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the X200, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. More details will soon be leaked ahead of the launch.

Google Pixel 9: Google recently said that its 'Made by Google' event will take place on August 13, hinting at a possible launch of the Google Pixel 9 lineup. No further details were revealed.

OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus Nord 4 in India soon. The date and specifications are not yet known.

iPhone 16 Series: The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be launched in September 2024.

HONOR 200 5G Series: Honor might launch its HONOR 200 5G smartphones, HONOR Magic V2 and HONOR Magic V2 RSR smartphone, next month.

OPPO Reno 12 Series: OPPO is expected to introduce its next Reno 12 flagship series in the upcoming months after its global launch, possibly in July or the following months.

In July 2024, many other smartphones are expected to be launched in Indian, global and Chinese market. The Indian market may see Moto S50 Neo, Samsung Galaxy M35 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro; however only the respective smartphone companies can confirm these launches.

