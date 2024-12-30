Mumbai, December 30: Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 - two of the most powerful processors were launched in 2024, offering higher performance than the previous year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The new processors achieved higher AnTuTu benchmarks and offered the potential for AI processing. However, many flagship smartphones are set to arrive in India and the global market with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400 mobile processors.

In 2025, both rivals will launch their new mobile processors, likely improving upon key aspects like artificial intelligence processing and higher performance. Mated with these two parameters, smartphone companies could introduce higher RAM and internal storage space to their new mobiles. Samsung will also join the competition by introducing its new Exynos 2600 SoC. iPhone 17 Series To Get Higher Refresh Rate ProMotion Displays As Apple Getting Rid of 60Hz for Its Upcoming Models: Reports.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Launch, Key Expectations

According to a report by SamMobile, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset could be launched earlier than expected. Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite on October 22, 2024 (in the fourth quarter); however, the upcoming second-generation mobile processor would likely arrive in the first half of 2025, according to Digital Chat Station's post on the Weibo platform. The tipster also said the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 would use TSMC's N3P, 3nm fabrication process. This could be advanced compared to the N3E 3nm process. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to offer more powerful performance to devices due to this little development.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launch, Key Expectations

SamMobile said in its report that the upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset would use TSMC's 2nm fabrication process and have two Cortex-X930 prime cores and six Cortex-A730 high-performance cores. This setup would help the MediaTek D9500 achieve over 4GHz clocking speed and will also have SME (Scalable Matrix Extension). TSMC's 2nm fabrication process would reportedly be better than its N3E process. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 will reportedly launch around the same time, i.e., October 2025. OnePlus 13 Confirmed To Launch in India on January 7, 2024 Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite in 'OnePlus 13 Series Winter Launch Event'; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Exynos 2600 Launch, Key Expectations

Amid the launches of these two processors, the South Korean tech giant Samsung will also introduce its new Exynos 2600 chip, offering significant improvement in the processing. The report suggested that Samsung Exynos 2600 would be based on Samsung Foundry's 2nm fabrication process and directly compete against the Dimensity 9500. It is expected that Samsung will use this chipset in its Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 models.

