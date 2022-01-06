Mumbai, January 6: Solana's blockchain platform faced an outage for the fourth time in 12 months. However, the main reason for the outage is still not known. According to the Solana community's telegram group, the network might have gone down due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack by hackers. Notably, the Solona network is touted as a possible alternative to Ethereum. Bitcoin Crisis in 2022: From Crypto Crash to Regulatory Crackdowns, Analysts Urge Investors to Pull Out.

"Solana went down again at two o'clock in the morning (UTC+8) on January 4th. According to users of the official Telegram community, the attacker is suspected of using spam to conduct a DDoS attack," crypto journalist Colin Wu said in a tweet. However, the network returned to normal within five hours. Cryptocurrency Bill: More Than 36% of Urban Indians Oppose the Upcoming Bill.

Tweet By Collin Wu:

Solana responded that it was not due to DDOS attacks and went down recently, because "some congestion due to mis metered transitions, and some users experienced their txs timing out and had to retry." https://t.co/ArRapGIHHT — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 5, 2022

Some users even suspect that spam has overloaded the network. As per reports, there was a possibility that the constant creation of empty transactions on the network acted as congestion material which led to the outage.

According to a report published in U.Today, one of the biggest decentralised exchanges on the network, Raydium, experienced issues with launching a liquidity pool. Notably, it went offline as the network failed to process thousands of transactions.

In September last year also, the network suffered an outage after reaching 400,000 TPS. The network reportedly forked itself and went down. The users had to use the help of the validator community to start the blockchain.

