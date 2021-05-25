New Delhi: Consumer electronics brand TCL on Tuesday unveiled a new range of smart TVs in India in association with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. With this launch, TCL expands its current partnership with Flipkart which began with the successful launch of its sub-brand iFFALCON three years ago. The new smart TVs include P715 4K UHD AI TV, C715 4K QLED TV, C815 4K QLED TV. CES 2021: TCL Unveils Mini LED, QLED, 4K HDR TVs; Google TVs to Be Announced This Year.

"We are elated to associate with Flipkart and look forward to this partnership," Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said in a statement. "The launch of our products on India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart marks the expansion of TCL's e-commerce business and we will be taking forward our relationship in the years to come," Chen added.

Experience sound in its truest form on #TCL 4K QLED TV C715 with #DolbyAtmos which creates an audio sphere around you to deliver a real immersive experience. Know more: https://t.co/QHjBxXOzJc pic.twitter.com/VDw62oge4t — TCL India (@tcl_india) May 25, 2021

The P715 4K UHD AI TV features the latest technologies like micro dimming, dynamic colour enhancement, etc. It will available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 38,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. The C715 4K QLED TV comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, hands-free voice control and works with voice assistants as well.

The Android TV will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 56,999 and Rs 88,499, respectively. The C815 4K QLED TV also comes with the same features as C715 mentioned above, including hands-free voice control, Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, etc. The cutting-edge device will be available on Flipkart in 55-inches, 65-inches and 75-inches and will be priced at Rs 78,499, 114,999 and 129,999, respectively.

