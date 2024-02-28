New Delhi, February 28: TECNO has unveiled its latest smartphone, the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G. Recently, TECNO has not only introduced the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G but also other smartphones like Tecno POVA 6 Pro. The Camon 30 Premier 5G is expected to come with the latest specifications and features for its customers.

As per a report of Gizmochina, TECNO has showcased its much-anticipated smartphone, the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G at MWC 2024. The smartphone is expected to come under the flagship smartphone segment. The launch of TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G might be scheduled for the second quarter of 2024. Realme 12+ 5G To Launch on March 6, Smartphone To Set New Standard in Mid-Premium Segment With 50MP OIS Camera; Know More Details.

TECNO Camon 30 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G might boast a sleek design with a flat frame and a back panel that might resemble the texture of faux leather with a folder icon design. The smartphone might feature a circular camera design module with a triple camera setup. The camera setup of Camon 30 is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and a 70mm portrait periscope lens, which might be capable of delivering up to 60x hybrid zoom. The sensor is also expected to deliver 4K 30fps HDR video recording capability. The front-facing camera of the smartphone might be equipped with a 50MP lens. Smartphone Launches in March 2024: From Nothing Phone 2(a) to Vivo V30 Series and Xiaomi 14, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor with the Sony Imaging Chip CXD5622GG. This combination is anticipated to support various AI imaging advancements from the smartphone. TECNO has also integrated its PolarAce Imaging system into the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G. The TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G is expected to come with a center-aligned punch-hole screen, which might produce a 1.5K resolution. The smartphone may have an LTPO panel that might support 1 billion colours and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

