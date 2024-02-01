New Delhi, February 1: Tecno brings its new product to the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its latest smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20. With the launch of Tecno Spark 20, the company continues to expand its smartphone products. The Tecno Spark 20 also comes with the latest specifications, features and sleek design.

As per a report of Times of India, Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark 20 to the Indian market. The smartphone is available in four colour options: Cyber White, Magic Skin 2.0, Gravity Black, and Neon Gold. The sales for the Tecno Spark 20 are set to begin on February 2. Priced at Rs 10,499, the Tecno Spark 20 will be available through Amazon. Honor X9b 5G To Launch in India on February 15 With 'Anti-Drop Display' Technology; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Tecno Spark 20 Specifications

The Tecno Spark 20 is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display that boasts a resolution of 720x1612 pixels. The display of Tecno Spark 20 has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is expected to provide a smooth scrolling and visual experience. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek G85 chipset with 8GB of RAM. For storage, the Tecno Spark 20 offers 128GB of internal space, expandable up to 1TB through microSD card. Smartphone Launches in February 2024: From iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Honor X9B and Nothing Phone 2(a), Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

The Tecno Spark 20 will run on Android 13 with a HiOS 13 interface. The smartphone will have a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front-facing camera, which is expected to deliver clear selfies. The smartphone comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Tecno Spark 20 boasts a 5000 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging technology. The Tecno Spark 20 is also adding more features for its users. The smartphone will also have features like a G-Sensor, Proximity Sensor and E-compass to enhance its usability and provide additional functionality. The Tecno Spark 20 has dual stereo speakers, which is likely to produce louder sound.

