New Delhi, November 16: Meta-owned Threads is testing a new feature that will allow users to create custom feeds for their favourite topics and profiles. The update is expected to enhance user experience by making it easier to follow specific interests within the platform. Users will be able to customise their feeds, which will enable them to see posts related to their subjects without the disruption of unrelated content.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the development on Threads. Mark Zuckerberg said, "Starting to test a new way to create dedicated feeds for your favorite topics and profiles. Enjoy!" The announcement highlights Meta’s efforts to improve the user engagement by allowing customisation of content. The custom feeds feature will help users to discover topics that align with their interests. the new feature may make the platform more user-friendly. Meta Planning To Introduce Ads to Threads by Early 2025: Report.

Threads Users can personalise their feeds by adding profiles. To do this, they should click on the three-dot icon located above a profile picture and then select "add to feed." After that, Threads will give you the option to choose which specific feed you want to add the profile. Once you have done this, your custom feeds will show up in the main menu bar alongside the "For You" and "Following" sections. It will make it easier for you to see the content that matters most to you. How To Use Threads App? Know How To Create Posts or Repost Using Instagram’s Microblogging Platform, Check Its Key Features.

The test phase is being made available to a limited group of people around the world right now. However, Threads is planning to expand the feature to a larger audience in the future. As per a report of The Verge, Threads spokesperson Alec Booker said, Custom feeds will show a mix of posts from the profiles you have chosen to follow, along with search results related to the topic you are interested in.

