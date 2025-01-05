New York, January 5: Layoffs are about to hit the US market in 2025, affecting more people in multiple sectors. In 2024, the United States saw various job cuts affecting thousands of employees from companies including Tesla, X, Amazon, General Motors, Boeing, Spirit Airlines, Microsoft, Meta, Intel, Google, AMD and others. Various reports suggested that the American economy was still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; this year could bring both good and bad news for some people in the country.

Last year, several leading companies reduced their workforce for various reasons, including business restructuring, cutting costs, shifting their focus, shutting operations and departments, and adopting I and automation. Boeing and Spirit Airlines have already announced layoffs that would affect more employees in 2025 from various departments amid their ongoing struggles. Amazon, which introduced new work from the office mandate, will cut some of its roles this year. SolarEdge Layoffs: Israel-Based Solar Energy Tech Company To Announce New Round of Job Cuts Amid Facing Struggles in US, Europe Market.

Google layoffs are expected to be announced in 2025, as CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned during last year's all-hands meeting in December 2024. It cannot be said how many people would be affected by the US layoffs in 2025; however, they could be larger. As per a report by Newsweek, BGG Enterprises CEO Stephanie Alston said that the trajectory of layoffs in 2025 would depend on various factors, including consumer demand, macroeconomic conditions and the ability of the companies to adopt the evolving business landscape.

In 2024, large-scale layoffs were announced, affecting employees from tech, automobile, retail, finance, news and media, and other allied sectors. 2025 would depend on the companies stabilising after restructuring, or they may continue cutting jobs to tackle the market uncertainty. In 2025, it is expected that tech companies, including Google, Meta, and others, will focus on AI projects and likely reduce some redundant roles. Layoffs in 2024: 151,484 Employees Laid Off This Year by 542 Companies, Tech Leaders Tesla, Intel, Dell, Microsoft, Meta and Others Cut Thousands of Jobs; Check Details.

Stephanie Alston said there could be a potential administrative shift that could impact the labour market in 2025. There may be layoffs this year, but the government headed by Donald Trump could introduce new policies, regulations and trade-related laws, letting the companies reconsider their approach to job cuts.

