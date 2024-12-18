Mumbai, December 18: Google recently launched its text-to-video tool, Veo 2, offering stunningly realistic AI video generation capabilities. Veo 2 AI video tool showed the potential to beat the most talked-about OpenAI Sora text-to-video generator. Many people were surprised by the realism shown in the video and found it close to the human world. Previously, AI video generators struggled and could not generate footage as per expectations and needed quality; however that has changed in 2024.

Several users and enthusiasts posted on social media platforms showing the difference between Google Veo 2 and OpenAI Sora. They shared videos showing a side-by-side comparison to let the viewers decide what they consider a better artificial intelligence video generator. By comparing the videos, users claimed that Veo 2 beat Sora in terms of quality and accuracy of real-world physics. Google Veo 2, Google Imagen 3 and Google Whisk AI Tools Unveiled Showing Realistic Video and Image Generation Capabilities; Check Details (Watch Videos).

Google's Veo 2 Vs OpenAI Sora; Watch Video of Person Cutting Tomato

Google's Veo 2 vs OpenAI Sora pic.twitter.com/AdNqwCCpGE — Joseph Carlson (@joecarlsonshow) December 17, 2024

Veo 2 Vs Sora AI Video Compilation

I tested Sora vs. the new Google Veo-2. I feel like comparing a bike vs. a starship: pic.twitter.com/YcHsVcUyn2 — Ruben Hassid (@RubenHssd) December 17, 2024

Sora Biases Towards More Motion, Veo 2 Focuses on Physics/Accuracy

Sora vs. Veo 2: I spent a few hours running prompts on both models and wanted to share some comparisons ⬇️. IMO - Sora biases towards more motion, whereas Veo focuses more on accuracy / physics. And a larger % of clips from Veo are usable. "man jumping over hurdles" pic.twitter.com/WI9zIaJA64 — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) December 18, 2024

Veo 2, Kling 1.5 & Sora Comparison/Accuracy

Here's a comparison Between Veo 2, Kling 1.5 & Sora. Who wins this one? pic.twitter.com/76lTDDh3gc — AiTechRealm (@AiTechRealm) December 18, 2024

OpenAI Sora Vs Google Veo 2 Video Comparison

this liquid physics comparison is just sad for Sora. I can imagine Veo having been trained on some SOLIDWORKS CFD data. But they've probably found a smarter way.pic.twitter.com/dpHPEJtW2F — Teortaxes▶️ (@teortaxesTex) December 18, 2024

An X user (@Joecarlsonshow) shared a comparison of the sample videos generated by these two AI tools. In the video where a person is cutting a tomato, it appeared that OpenAI's Sora struggled to identify real-world physics and pushed the knife through the fingers without any damage. On the other hand, Google's Veo 2 came out with accurate details and quality. Another user (@RubenHssd) posted a video compilation of the samples and said, "I feel like comparing a bike vs. a starship", giving more credibility to Veo 2.

X user (@venturetwins) highlighted that Google Veo 2 focused on accuracy and physics while the OpenAI Sora was biased towards more motion. The user (@spinkai) shared another video comparing the results achieved by Google and OpenAI's AI video generators. It showed a metal ball jumping on top of a cardboard box. Sora's video pushed more coins outwards than there were in the box, while Veo 2 considered the physics and accurately made an impact on the coins of a cardboard box.

These video comparisons are subjective and vary from person to person, depending on what they prefer; however, the Google Veo 2 becomes a clear winner in terms of handling real-world movements and realistic video generation. On the other hand, users said that OpenAI Sora videos felt more like they were generated using artificial intelligence, which lacked realism. These tools are seen as having the potential to be used in movie making and replace traditional filmmaking, which involves graphic designers adding VFX and editing videos, colour grading and more. OpenAI Sora Launched to Public With Ability To Generate, Edit AI Videos; Know Features and Limits .

The Veo 2 and Sora, among others like Kling, Runway ML Gen 3, and others, are just the beginning. This tech could improve in the future and provide more than realistic output. It could revolutionise films and ad-making and turn anyone's imagination into reality.

