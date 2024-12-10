New Delhi, December 10: Vipps has become the world's first company to launch a tap-to-pay solution that competes with Apple Pay on iPhone in Norway. The service allows users to make contactless payments in stores using their iPhones. Starting from December 9, Vipps MobilePay is available to customers as Apple agreed to open its NFC technology to third-party payment solutions.

Vipps, a mobile payment application, is now the first third-party to provide tap-to-pay services on iPhones. Until now, the only way to make contactless payments on an iPhone was through Apple Pay. However, with iOS 18.1, third-party developers can use tap-to-pay technology through NFC (Near Field Communication) for the first time, which opens more options for users. Vipps said, "We have fought for years to be able to compete on equal footing with Apple. That's why it feels almost surreal to finally launch our very own solution," iOS 18.2 RC Update: Apple Rolls Out Release Candidate to Developers and Beta Testers With Key Features; Check Compatible iPhones To Receive Update.

Earlier this year, Apple was thinking to make its API available to other developers after European Union regulators decided that Apple Pay was unfairly limiting competition. In July, Apple and the EU reached an agreement that allows other digital wallet apps to be used on iPhones. Users will have the freedom for the first time to choose which payment method they prefer to use on their iPhones, rather than being restricted to Apple Pay.

The service will enable users to make payments simply by bringing their iPhones close to a payment terminal. Users can authenticate their payments using Face ID, Touch ID, or their device's passcode. The service is now available for customers of SpareBank 1, DNB, and more than 40 other banks in Norway. Vipps is also actively trying to include additional banks in the future, expanding its reach and convenience for users. Apple May Launch Next iPad Pro With M5 Chipset in 2025; Know What To Expect.

Additionally, you can now use Vipps to access a wide range of payment options. Vipps can be used to send money to friends, make purchases in shops, pay for things online, pay to organisations and associations, request money from others, split bills with friends, create wish lists, and even send cash gifts.

