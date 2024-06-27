Mumbai, June 27: Vivo will expand its affordable smartphone range in India with Vivo T3 Lite which is scheduled to launch in India today at noon. Dubbed as the most affordable dual 5G smartphone, Vivo T3 lite reportedly will be a toned-down version of T3. The phone will be sold online exclusively through Flipkart. A micro-site of the phone is already live on the e-commerce platform, confirming key details and specifications before its debut. The key specifications will include a 90Hz 6.56-inch display (tipped), Dimensity 6030 SoC, and a 50MP AI camera. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024: Upcoming Samsung Event on July 10 To Introduce New Galaxy AI Features.

Processor details have been disclosed via Flipkart’s microsite. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. This 6nm chipset is a slight upgrade over the Dimensity 6020 SoC, which powers the Vivo T3x introduced in India this April.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The processor could come clubbed up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For security, the Vivo T3 Lite will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IP54 certification for water and dust resistance. Vivo will offer the 5G phone in two colours – Black and Green.

For photography, Vivo’s upcoming 5G handset will pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP Sony AI primary camera and a 2MP depth lens as a secondary sensor housed in a rectangular module with an LED flash. As for pricing, the phone could launch with an affordable price tag under Rs. 12,000. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of POCO M6 Pro, Moto G34, Realme Narzo 70x, and Redmi 13C.

