Vivo India is all set to launch the new Vivo V20 smartphone in the country tomorrow, sporting a 64MP triple rear camera and a 44MP selfie shooter. Vivo had teased the phone on Flipkart that gave out the launch date and key specifications. The teaser page of the Vivo V20 confirmed that there will be a 44MP selfie camera upfront, which will be positioned in a waterdrop styled notch at the front. It also confirmed that Vivo's upcoming phone will be extremely slim and light, with a thickness measuring 7.38 mm. As a reminder, the phone was unveiled last month globally. Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

The smartphone will be launched in the country tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The launch event of the Vivo V20 will be a virtual one due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Chinese phone manufacturer is expected to broadcast the launch event of the phone on its social media accounts and official YouTube channel.

Wickets are down, but the game has just begun.#1DayToGo for #DelightEveryMoment with #vivoV20. Watch the launch tomorrow at 12PM to win 20 V20s. #vivoV20Series pic.twitter.com/og6ykyDIbH — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 12, 2020

Talking about the specifications, the phone will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, clubbed to an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be a provision to expanded 128GB of internal memory via microSD card. It will run on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Vivo V20 Smartphone (Photo Credits: OyPrice)

For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back, housing a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, the phone gets a 44MP sensor for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

The phone is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The phone could be offered in two colours - Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz. For connectivity, there will be options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port.

