Mumbai, December 5: Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold Pro are the new foldable smartphones from Vivo expected to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The new smartphone from Vivo is also rumoured to launch with an ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner along with many other premium specifications. The device will join the Vivo foldable smartphone family including its predecessor Vivo X Fold 2 by introducing new design and specifications.

In 2023, many smartphones have been launched and announced to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The devices include Xiaomi 14 series, Redmi K70, OnePlus 12, and iQOO 12. These smartphones have been launched in China with latest processors and premium specifications and will likely launch in India and globally soon. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched in China: From Specifications, Camera To Design and Price, Know Everything Here.

Vivo X Fold 3 Expected Specifications and Features:

Vivo has recently introduced its most anticipated Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro in China on November 13, 2023, with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 premium processor. Now, the company may launch its Vivo X Fold 3 with Snapdragon's premium processor. According to the Gizmochina report, Vivo will likely launch its new Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro soon. The device may launch with the latest Android 13 operating system version.

According to the same report, the new Vivo foldable smartphone may be launched with two variant options having: 16GB RAM and 1TB memory and 24GB RAM and up to 1TB memory. The device may launch with upgraded camera specifications, a new design, and other upgrades. The device is rumoured to launch with specifications like an 8.2-inch display, 108MP+12MP+12MP camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. iQOO 12 5G ‘Priority Pass’ Sale Starts on December 5, iQOO Announces.

Vivo X Fold 3 Expected Launch in India and Price:

Vivo X Fold 3 may go against the Oppo Find N3 Flip 5G and OnePlus Open foldable smartphones. According to the same Gizmochina report, the device may not be launched in India. The other reports said that the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro will be launched at a starting price of Rs 1,00,000 or above the Rs 1,14,990.

