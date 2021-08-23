Vivo India on Monday added a new smartphone to its popular Y-series in India. Called Vivo Y33s, the budget smartphone is priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio SoC, LCD display and 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more. The handset is available in two colours - Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details Here

Vivo Y33s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The phone is available on several online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo's online e-store, Tata Cliq and offline stores. Customers purchasing the newly launched phone will get a cashback of Rs 1,500 on transactions made through HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. It is available with an extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. The company is also providing no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y33s sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. It also gets a notch upfront housing a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there's a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The built-in storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone also gets an Extended RAM 2.0 that uses the phone's inbuilt storage for RAM functions.

Vivo Y33s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 16MP shooter catering to selfies and video calls. Vivo Y33s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

