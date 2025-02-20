New Delhi, February 20: Microsoft has introduced Majorana 1, which is the world’s first quantum chip powered by a new Topological Core architecture. The Microsoft Majorana 1 chip uses topoconductor to control Majorana particles to produce reliable and scalable qubits.

Microsoft stated that as the invention of semiconductors paved the way for smartphones, computers, and electronic devices, topoconductors and the new type of chip will help in creating quantum systems that can scale up to a million qubits. These advanced systems have the potential to address some of the most challenging industrial and societal issues.

Chetan Nayak, Microsoft technical fellow, explained their approach and pointed out that it is the specific combination, quality, and details in the new materials stack that have made it possible to create a new type of qubit, which is essential for the entire architecture.

Microsoft Majorana 1 Chip?

Majorana 1 is the first Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) in the world that is powered by a Topological Core. It is specifically designed to accommodate up to a million of qubits on a single chip. The Topoconductor, also known as a Topological superconductor, is a unique type of material that can generate a completely new state of matter. Majorana 1 includes qubits and the control electronics. It can be held in the palm of one's hand and can be integrated into a quantum computer that can be deployed within Azure data centres.

Microsoft said, "the world’s first Topological Core powering the Majorana 1 is reliable by design, incorporating error resistance at the hardware level making it more stable." The company has integrated eight topological qubits onto a chip that is designed to scale up to one million qubits. Microsoft's topological qubit architecture features aluminium nanowires that are arranged to create an H shape. Each H contains four controllable Majoranas, which together form one qubit. These H structures can also be interconnected and arranged across the chip-like tiles.

