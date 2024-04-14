Mumbai, April 14: Meta was recently reported to have tested Meta AI Chatbot across WhatsApp and Instagram in India. With every significant tech company pushing their respective AI chatbots and tools, the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta was seen pushing Generative AI to race against tech giants like Microsoft, Google and OpenAI. Meta AI chatbot was tested with select users across India in a suite of products, said reports. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature inviting new contacts.

WhatsApp's beta channel announced that the new WhatsApp feature will be rolled out soon for all users. The beta also said that the new feature will be available in a prompt that would help users easily invite friends and family to the chat. The notification will be seen at the top of the chat window. The feature will be compatible with the latest iOS and Android operating systems. Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Grok 1.5 Vision With Capability To Understand Visual Information Like Charts, Photographs, Screenshots and More, Will Be Available Soon for Early Testers and Existing Grok Users.

WhatsApp's new 'invite new contacts' feature will likely encourage users to invite more people to join the platform. Despite having billions of users across the globe, there are some countries and regions where fewer fewer people use WhatsApp, and this feature aims to help Meta gain more people on the app. By offering similar features, the Meta-owned WhatsApp wishes to expand its user base and maintain its top position as a "leading instant messaging platform" worldwide. X Traffic Update: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform Records '9 Billion' Visits in March 2024.

The new feature is currently rolled out to a select group of people; however, it will be widely available for all WhatsApp users across the globe in the coming weeks. Using this feature is said to simplify communication and bring all the contacts together on the platform. The post by WhatsApp beta mentioned that it would be a convenient method to let others join the chats and beneficial for users to expand their networks.

