New Delhi, March 31: WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature for iPhone users. Meta-owned Whatsapp new feature for iPhone users is expected to enhance group chats on the platform. WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature with select users on the iOS app. Some users have reportedly noticed the new overview in their group chats.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a real-time online activity feature for group chats on iOS. The new feature will enable users to see how many members of the group are currently online to provide an instant overview of group activity. WhatsApp for iOS 25.8.74 update on the App Store, the platform is reportedly rolling out a real-time online activity feature for group chats. WhatsApp New Feature Update for iPhone Users: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow To Set It As Default App for Messages and Calls on iOS.

Some users reportedly now have access to a new indicator in the conversation header that shows the number of group members currently online. The feature offers an overview of group activity and will allow users to see how many members are available on WhatsApp without disclosing their identities. However, the count only reflects the number of people online on WhatsApp at that moment, and it does not indicate whether they have the group chat open.

The feature is said to exclude any group members who have chosen to hide their online status through their privacy settings. The online activity count will only reflect users who have opted to make their presence visible. Additionally, WhatsApp does not monitor which specific chat a user has open on its servers. It reportedly identifies whether a user is online or offline to share the information with others on the app. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Introduce Feature To Allow Group Admins To Control Member Access To Invite Links on Android.

Being able to see how many group members are online can be helpful for coordinating conversations. It will allow users to figure out the best times to send important messages and ensuring that more people are likely to see them. The WhatsApp feature can be helpful for large communities where admins want to make sure their messages reach an active audience for the best results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).