New Delhi, March 26: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that is said to allow group members to access the group invite link on Android devices. The new update could provide group admins with enhanced control over who can invite new members. Currently, only admins have the ability to share the invite link, but with the upcoming change, group admins may have the option to let members share it as well.

The feature is said to be under development and WhatsApp may implement it in a future update for Android. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature to provide group admins more control over how their groups are managed and how members interact within them. WhatsApp is reportedly considering to introduce a feature that will empower group admins to control whether group members can access the invite link for their groups. The feature is expected to be included in a future update. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Share Spotify Music in Status Updates on iOS.

Currently, if a non-admin user wants to invite someone to the group, they should request the invite link from an admin, who then decides whether to share it. The upcoming feature will likely add flexibility by allowing admins the option to enable members to access and share the invite link directly in group.

The upcoming feature is expected to be useful for groups with a common purpose, such as study groups, fan clubs, or local event planning committees. The feature may help to reduce the administrative burden on group admins by allowing trusted members to invite appropriate participants. The trust in members to manage invitations is expected to create a collaborative environment to make it easier for groups to grow and engage effectively. Government Cracks Down on Digital Arrest Scammers, Home Ministry Blocks 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs Used for Fraud.

The new option for managing the invite link access is expected to be found in the group settings. By default, the option will be turned off. However, if admins decide to enable it, group members will be able to see the invite link and share it with others.

