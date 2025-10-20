New Delhi, October 20: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new Meta AI-powered image generation feature for status updates on Android and iOS. The upcoming tool will let users to create unique and shareable images from text prompts using Meta’s advanced generative AI technology.

After introducing its latest updates for Android and iOS, WhatsApp is now bringing a new feature that will allow users to create AI-generated images for their status updates. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a Meta AI image generation tool to select users, giving them the ability to design and share personalised visuals directly as their WhatsApp status. The feature is accessible to a limited group of users, and a wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks. WhatsApp Spam Messages Control: Meta-Owned Platform Tests Monthly Message Limit on How Users and Businesses Reach Unlisted Contacts.

Meta AI Imagine on WhatsApp

The Meta AI Imagine feature lets users to create personalised images by using a text prompt. It is powered by Meta’s generative AI, which turns natural language descriptions into unique visuals or imaginative scenes. WhatsApp is now expanding this feature to status updates, allowing Android and iOS users to generate and share AI-created images in the status interface.

The feature will allow users to make their status updates more dynamic and visually appealing. By creating AI-generated images, they can creatively express their ideas, or special moments in a personalised and engaging manner.

How To Use AI Images in WhatsApp Status Updates

To post an AI-generated image as a status, users need to go to the Updates tab and start a new status, then choose the "AI Images" option. Users can enter a prompt describing the image they want, and Meta AI will create multiple variations. WhatsApp Updates Business API Policy: Meta-Owned Platform To Restrict General-Purpose AI Chatbots From Its Platform; Know Which AI Tools Will Likely Be Affected.

Users can browse these options and select their favourite, or they can also revise the prompt for new results. After picking an image, they can add captions, stickers, text, crop, rotate, or draw on it. Once ready, tap on "send" to share it as a status update.

