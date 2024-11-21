New Delhi, November 21: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is set to introduce an exciting new feature for its users. The messaging giant is working on a tool that will allow users to mention group chats in their status updates. The WhatsApp new feature aims to enhance interaction and keep group members more informed. In a previous update for WhatsApp beta on Android, version 2.24.20.3, the app began introducing a new feature that allowed users to mention their contacts in status updates.

It appears that WhatsApp is currently experimenting with various improvements for this feature. The improvements are expected to make status updates more engaging by introducing additional flexibility and features. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature to mention group chats for status updates, and it will be available in a future update. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces ‘Message Drafts’ Feature To Manage Unsent Messages.

The latest update for WhatsApp beta on Android, version 2.24.24.21, which can be found on the Google Play Store, is developing a new feature that will allow users to mention entire group chats in their status updates. Users will be able to notify all members of a group at once, rather than having to mention each person individually. Currently, users can only mention up to five individual contacts in a single status update. The new feature is expected to make it much easier for users to communicate with groups and keep everyone informed with one mention. Meta To Appeal CCI’s Antitrust Order Related to WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy Update.

When a group chat is mentioned in a status update, all members of that group will automatically get a notification about it. However, it is still not clear if there will be any limitations on this new mention feature. WhatsApp might set rules regarding the maximum number of participants allowed in a group to be eligible for mentions. Additionally, there could be a limit on how many participants in a group can be mentioned in a single status update.

