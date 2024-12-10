WhatsApp launched an in-app dialer feature that helps users dial numbers directly within the app. Using this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to make calls from the app without saving numbers. Meta-owned instant chat app will enable the users to save new contacts directly without opening the default contact list from their dialer. This will also allow the users to verify if a number is registered on WhatsApp and send a message to it. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Lets Users To Share Entire Sticker Packs in iOS; Know How To Share.

WhatsApp Launched New 'In-App Dialer' Feature

