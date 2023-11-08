Mumbai, November 8: Meta-owned WhatsApp to soon roll out a new update in the following "2.23.24.15". The new update from WhatsApp is related to its Channels. The new feature is still "under development" and not yet ready for "beta testers". WhatsApp has recently rolled out many features to the beta testers offering new capabilities to its app.

The new WhatsApp feature update will allow the users to see the "view counts of channel updates". WhatsApp "Channel Update Views" Feature will be rolled out soon in future updates. According to WABetaInfo post, the new feature will be helpful to the admins in keeping their channels active and build trust with the followers. YouTube New Update: Google-Owned YouTube Experimenting With AI Tool That Lets Users Get Answers And Details About Videos They Watch.

WhatsApp Channel Update Views Feature:

WhatsApp Channel Update View feature will allow the channel owners to get help from the people they trust and bring new content to the channel making it active ensuring overall consistency. According to the WABetaInfo post, WhatsApp is working on this feature to see "how many times a channel update has been viewed!".

In the future update, WhatsApp will display a "message bubble" on the specific Channel showing the view counts. The feature will help the owner determine how many users viewed their update and how many have turned on their notification. The update is likely to assist the individuals and organizations to grow their WhatsApp Channels and make them more relevant to the user base. Google-Owned YouTube Experimenting With AI Chatbot To Appear Under Select Videos.

WhatsApp Channel Update Views Feature Benefits:

The new WhatsApp Channel Update Views feature will not only help the individual Channel creators or organizations but also the followers to check how many times a Channel update is viewed. It enhances the user experience giving valuable insights to the individuals, organizations and followers. The feature will help the creators to create engaging and informative content for their followers.

