WhatsApp New Features: Meta-Owned Platform Likely To Introduce Multiple Beta Features on Android Soon; Check Details

New Delhi, April 21: WhatsApp is a fast-evolving messaging platform from Meta that frequently refreshes and updates its features to make communication easier for its users. The latest WhatsApp new features might be soon available for Android users. The inclusion of Meta AI is one of the expected features aimed at enhancing the app’s intelligence further than before.

As per a report of English Jagran, there are several updates and additions that might be introduced by WhatsApp in 2024. Rumours suggest that there could be multiple new updates coming for WhatsApp. This could mean a big upgrade in how WhatsApp users can use the application. Though no specific details have yet been released, anticipations for these new developments are likely to be high amongst those who use WhatsApp as their primary messaging tool. WhatsApp New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Feature That Will Allow Users To React Quickly to Status Updates on Android.

WhatsApp Upcoming Beta Features (Expected)

One of the anticipated features of WhatsApp Beta is Nearby File Sharing, which is expected to be in development in beta version 2.24.9.22. The new feature will likely simplify the way users share files with others in their surroundings. Users will be able to send photos, videos or documents to nearby contacts without using data connections.

